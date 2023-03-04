In Your Community: Library progress Published 7:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

This week marks the halfway point of Austin Public Libraries construction and the library building being closed to the public. We appreciate your continued patience as we prepare the building for the next 25 years of library service!

The porch area lighting project is complete and looks wonderful. The study rooms are coming along and just need doors and windows. Tile is going up in the new bathrooms and the project room is getting flooring installed. We can’t wait for you to see all the progress.

In the meantime, here is what you can do this week at the library:

You can order books online at aplmn.org (the new app is amazing! Search SELCO Libraries in your app store), or call the library at 433-2391 to have a librarian pick out a selection of books just for you.

When you receive notification that your materials are available, come to the library, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, or 4-6 p.m. to pick up your requests.

If you are unable to come to the library during those hours, call the library to set up an appointment for a curbside pickup of your reserved materials once you are notified they are ready.

Basic tax forms are available (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, or 4-6 p.m.) in the entryway.

A 15-minute Express computer is available (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, or 4-6 p.m.) if you need to print off forms or find something on the internet.

The copy machine is available (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, or 4-6 p.m.) for copying, scanning, and printing things off your mobile device.

The phone lines are available Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m., for any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to help.

We hope to see you in person soon at the Austin Public Library!

— Julie Clinefelter, Austin Public Library Executive Director