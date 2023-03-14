In Your Community: Interior library construction nearly finished Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Construction on the interior of the Austin Public Library is nearing completion.

We are excited to have people back in the building soon to see our new service desk, meeting rooms and ADA compliant restrooms. The last piece of the construction puzzle is new tile for the entryway. To get this all done and cleaned up, the library will be completely closed to the public from March 20-27.

Beginning on Monday, March 20, returned materials can continue to be placed in the drive-up book drop out front of the library. Those returns will not be processed in the computer system for approximately 10 days, but no overdue fines or late notices will be generated. All due dates will be adjusted to allow for the closed period. Patrons will be able to place requests online for books, but those materials will not be available for pick up until after March 28. Also, staff will not be available to answer phones March 20-27.

The library will reopen at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, March 28. At this time we will return to providing full library services. Regular library hours will begin on Tuesday, March 28 and will be: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see updated photos of our construction progress or donate to our fundraising project, please go to our website at www.aplmn.org.

Thank you for your patience. We look forward to seeing you soon at the Austin Public Library.

— Julie Clinefelter, Executive Director of the Mower