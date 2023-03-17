In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:35 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Players from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City, Iowa played bridge at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin this week. We play both Tuesday and Wednesday every week starting at 11:30 a.m.

Our numbers are growing as we have added at least two new faces — one a retiree who has given the game two thumbs up. A friend of a current player began his foray into our midst by winning first place in his first game. Well done! Tuesday’s winners, with nine teams playing, were:

First place, Jim Fisher and Mike Leidell

Email newsletter signup

Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters..

Fifth place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Wednesday we had 11 teams and winners were:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fourth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

We are pleased with our new players and encourage anyone who might want to try their hand at duplicate bridge to call Joyce Crowe. Her number is 1-507-437-2750. If you want to bring your own partner that is good. If not, she will find someone to partner with you.