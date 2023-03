In Your Community: Bowling for the Battle this Saturday Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The ninth annual Bowling for the Battle – A Fight Against Prostate Cancer will take place starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Echo Lanes in Austin.

All proceeds raised will go towards prostate cancer research at The Hormel Institute. This event has raised more than $351,000 over the past eight years.