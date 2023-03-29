In Your Community: Apple Lane donates to Paint the Town Pink

Published 7:08 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

The staff, children and parents at Apple Lane Community Center had many different fundraisers for Paint the Town Pink. The older children had a pink lemonade stand and painted pink pictures to have a silent auction. Some of the art was on display at Sweet Reads Books and Candy and Lisa Deyo, the owner, matched the proceeds. The little ones painted pink hearts and had an art sale. All the rooms collected money for Change for A Cure. Apple Lane supported cancer research at The Hormel Institute by donating $1,495. Photo provided

