Hormel Historic Home’s Harris Music Contest Concert & Awards Ceremony March 5 Published 1:43 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

The public is invited to attend the free Harris Music Contest concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the Paramount Theatre where the top performers in each age and instrument category will play.

The instruments that will be showcased include: piano, strings, woodwinds, brass and mallet percussion.

The annual Harris Music Contest Concert and Awards Ceremony showcases and celebrates the dedicated musical talents of young musicians across the area.

The Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living or studying in the Minnesota counties of Freeborn, Mower or Steele or the Iowa counties of Mitchell or Worth. The contest itself happens on March 4 at three locations throughout Austin; Hormel Historic Home, MacPhail Center for the Arts, and the Paramount Theatre.

This contest is made possible by and honors MarySue Hormel Harris, who provides support for the Hormel Historic Home to offer music programming to the community through their Music and Education Missions.

Throughout the year the Hormel Historic Home has many other musical events, also made possible by MarySue Hormel Harris, and by a recently received contribution from another Hormel Family member. To find out more information on upcoming community events, visit the Hormel Historic Home’s website or sign up for their newsletter at: www.hormelhistorichome.org.