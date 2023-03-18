Helen J. (Buelow) Paulsen

February 2, 1936 – February 25, 2023

OMAHA, NE: Preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Lawrence; her great-nephew Adam Mikelson; and her brother Norman Buelow.

Survived by Duane, her very devoted husband of 63 years, who lovingly cared for her; children, Gregory Paulsen and Stephanie (Robert) Kahl of Omaha; grandson, Michael (Joelle) Paulsen of Bartlett, Illinois; 4 great-grandsons; and many loving friends whose friendship she valued.

A Celebration of Life was held on March 3rd, in Elkhorn, NE.

Memorials may be made to Helen’s former retirement church home, Immanuel Lutheran Church School, 4656 State 200 NW, Walker, MN 56484. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com