Heavy snow possible Thursday into Friday Published 8:41 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

While there hasn’t been any watch or warning issued for the Austin area as of yet, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re looking at the possibility of an awful lot of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, a system with the capability of producing between 5 and 11 inches of snow will begin sliding into the area early Thursday morning and persist throughout the day and into the night.

Along with the snow comes the possibility of gusting winds of up to 29 mph, which could create blowing snow with reduced visability and travel difficulties.

Areas east of Austin, including Freeborn County, have been placed into a winter storm watch starting at noon on Thursday and going through to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

However, there still is a possibility of the storm shifting its track, which could result in a change in possible snow fall.