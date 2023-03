Hayfield girls finish fourth in Class A Published 7:18 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

The Hayfield girls basketball team settled for fourth place in Class A after the Vikings lost to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65-54 in the third place game at Concordia-St. Paul Saturday.

Hayfield (29-5 overall) has now finished in fourth place in Class A for two consecutive seasons.