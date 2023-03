Hayfield boys take down Falcons Published 9:52 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

The No. 3 seeded Hayfield boys basketball team beat No. 14 Wabasha-Kellogg (11-15 overall) 58-39 in a Section 1A tournament opener in Hayfield Thursday.

Hayfield (22-6 overall) will take on No. 6 Kenyon-Wanamingo in Mayo Civic Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.