Gwyn L. Morse, 61

Gwyn Lee Morse, age 61, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at her home. Gwyn was born January 18, 1962, in Austin, Minnesota, to Grant and Helen (Branvold) Tuttle. She graduated with the class of 1980 from Austin High School. Following high school, Gwyn started her career with the State of Minnesota at Faribault State Hospital. She then was employed by Cedar Valley as a vocational counselor for a couple years before working as a paraprofessional for Austin Public Schools. Gwyn then worked as a program director for Cardinal of Minnesota. She finished her career with the State of Minnesota as a behavior analyst. Due to illness, Gwyn was forced to leave her job after 11 years. On September 22, 1989, she married Jerry Morse on the Morse farm and together had four children. Jerry was her “rock” and was there for her every step of the way.

In her free time, Gwyn enjoyed playing piano, going for walks, cooking, and baking cookies. She also loved camping, including their annual anniversary trip up north. Gwyn’s mom was a huge inspiration to her. Family meant the world to Gwyn and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing many games with her grandchildren, particularly Spite and Malice. Gwyn also loved teaching them how to play pool and foosball. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Morse of Austin, Minnesota; children, Kristy Karow of Austin, Minnesota, Joe Morse of Austin, Minnesota, Rachel (Patrick) Dominquez of Austin, Minnesota, and Brandi (John) Delaney of Austin, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Alex, JaQuan, TeGan, Areya, Jameson, Phoebe, and Willow. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Helen Tuttle; and son-in-law, John Delaney.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to LIFE of Mower County. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.