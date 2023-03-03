Gregory O. Krausert, 58

Gregory Owen Krausert, age 58, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Greg was born October 8, 1964, in Austin, Minnesota, to Donald and Lorraine (Reents) Krausert. He attended and graduated from Lake Forest College. In addition to Austin, Greg also lived in Rochester, Minnesota and San Diego, California. While living in Austin, he was an active member of the United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Lorraine Krausert of Austin, Minnesota; and brother, Robert Krausert of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Krausert; and sister, Mary Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to First United Methodist Church in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.