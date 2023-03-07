G. Meadow man pleads not guilty to criminal sexual conduct Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

A Grand Meadow man, accused of criminal sexual conduct with a teenage girl has entered pleas in the case.

Robert Lee Stehlik, 50, pleaded not guilty in Mower County District Court on Monday to four felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 22.

Stehlik is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting the girl over multiple occasions, including 30 times in June of 2022.

According to the court complaint, the assault stretched from June of that year through to Feb. 9, 2023.