G. Meadow man pleads not guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Robert Lee Stehlik

A Grand Meadow man, accused of criminal sexual conduct with a teenage girl has entered pleas in the case.

Robert Lee Stehlik, 50, pleaded not guilty in Mower County District Court on Monday to four felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 22.

Email newsletter signup

Stehlik is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting the girl over multiple occasions, including 30 times in June of 2022.

According to the court complaint, the assault stretched from June of that year through to Feb. 9, 2023.

More News

City Council gives go-ahead for whitewater park feasibility study

Figure Skating Club is ready to dazzle in an annual ice show

Variety show coming March 25

AAUW to host Susan Joyce

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections