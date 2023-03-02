Funeral notice: Donald R. “Don” Fox, 86

March 26, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. – Donald R. “Don” Fox, 86, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 28, in The Cedars of Austin.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Red attire is preferred. Interment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Cedars of Austin – Memory Care, REM Woodvale, Cedar Valley Services, or LIFE Mower County.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.

www.worlein.com