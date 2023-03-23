Finalists named for presidency of Riverland Community College Published 1:46 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Minnesota State has named four finalists in the search for the next president of Riverland Community College. The candidates are Cory Clasemann, Osaro Ighodaro, Phillip King, and Kathleen Linaker.

The candidate who is chosen will succeed Dr. Adenuga Atewologun, who is stepping down after this year.

The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee that was comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and was chaired by Terry Gaalswyk, president of Minnesota West Community and Technical College. The candidates are scheduled to conduct campus visits between March 29 and March 30. The campus visits provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback. Details of the candidates’ campus visits and the process for providing feedback are available at https://www.riverland.edu/presidential-search/.

Email newsletter signup

Cory Clasemann has served as an independent consultant providing consultation, research and evaluation, and strategic planning support to non-profit and higher education institutions since 2022. Previously, he served Ivy Tech Community College (Indiana) as vice president/assistant vice president for student success and chief student affairs officer from 2016 to 2022, and as assistant vice president of institutional research from 2012 to 2016; and the University of Indianapolis as director of institutional effectiveness from 2004 to 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Creighton University (NE), a master’s from the University of Phoenix, and a doctorate from Indiana University. He is scheduled to visit Riverland on Wednesday, March 29.

Osaro Ighodaro has served Maricopa County Community College District (Arizona) since 2006. He assumed the position of vice president of student affairs in 2012. Previously, he served Glendale Community College (Arizona) as dean of student affairs from 2008 to 2012; and Scottsdale Community College (Arizona) as associate dean of student affairs from 2006 to 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s, and a doctorate from Northern Arizona University. He is scheduled to visit Riverland on Thursday, March 30.

Phillip King has served since 2019 as vice president, student learning, equity and success (instruction and student services) at Shoreline Community College (WA), where he also served as acting president in 2021. Previously, he served Woodland Community College (California) as executive vice president, academic and student affairs from 2018 to 2019; Canada College (California) as interim vice president of student services from 2017 to 2018; Laney College (California) as vice president of student services from 2016 to 2017; Clackamas Community College (Oregon) as Dean, instruction and student services from 2010 to 2016; Florida International University as director of enrollment, assessment and retention management from 2008 to 2010 and as senior associate registrar from 2007 to 2008; and the George Washington University (Washington, D.C.) as director of academic scheduling from 2005 to 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s from Portland State University (Oregon) and a doctorate from Ferris State University (Michigan). He is scheduled to visit Riverland on Thursday, March 30.

Kathleen Linaker has served Western Technical College (Wisconsin) as vice president of academics from 2018 to 2022. Previously, she served Mohawk Valley Community College (New York) as assistant vice president of academics and dean of the School of STEM, Health, and Natural Sciences from 2016 to 2018, and dean of the Center for Life and Health Sciences from 2015 to 2016; D’Youville University (New York) as executive director of chiropractic programs from 2009 to 2015; Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (ON) as director of radiology from 2008 to 2009; and Life University (Georgia) as director of clinic radiology from 2005 to 2008. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alberta, a doctor of chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University (Minnesota), and a doctorate from Loyola University (Illinois). She is scheduled to visit Riverland on Wednesday, March 29.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at its April 19 meeting. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1.