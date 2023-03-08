Figure Skating Club is ready to dazzle in an annual ice show Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Riverside Figure Skating Club is ready to wow the crowd with a strong mix of music and talent as it will host “Riverside Road Trip,” an ice show that will be held in Riverside Arena at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

RFSC has 48 skaters on this year’s team and 20 of those skaters are at the advanced level.

“We’re hoping we can pack the stands,” said coach Chris Amy. “We’re going to have the girls high school hockey team with our experienced skaters and we’re going to have youth hockey players skating with our younger players. We’re very excited to have them as part of our show.”

The show will be the final one for two seniors – Emilie Copeman, who attends school in Chatfield and Abby Thoreson, who attends school in Blooming Prairie.

Copeman is the granddaughter of Amy, but she didn’t start skating until she was 11 years old.

“Some days it feels long, but I ride with my grandma every week and it’s been a lot of fun. It was hard at the beginning, but I caught up pretty quickly,” Copeman said. “The other skaters make it easy to learn.”

Thoreson moved to the area six years ago and she was excited to sign up for figure skating in Austin.

“My mom works here in Austin and I found this club. I really like it, it’s a really great group,” Thoreson said. “Our show looks really cool and our groups are doing really well this year.”