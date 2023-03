Falcons end Cardinal boys’ season in Wabasha Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The No. 19 seeded LeRoy-Ostrander boys basketball team had its season end on a 66-47 loss to No. 14 Wabasha-Kellogg (11-14 overall) in a Section 1A play-in game in Wabasha Tuesday.

The Cardinals finished with a record of 3-24 overall.