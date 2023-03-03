Evie Mohrfeld: Travel season is nearly underway Published 5:35 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

As the snow is beginning to melt, nice travel days are ahead.

The Travel Show was on Friday Feb. 24, and proved to us that folks are ready to enjoy what’s ahead for the next few months. Ideas shared by you set the schedule for this year’s travel. “What’s Cooking?” set the theme for the 2023 Evie’s Travel season. Virgina Kehret won the door prize.

Travel guests enjoy the comfort and convenience of someone else making all the travel plans. We are open to the public and all ages are welcome. We offer local pick up here in Austin at the Walmart south parking lot and transfers to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

I am continuing the daytrips and motorcoach travel. Jan Mohrfeld is an experienced traveler and works with tours that include air travel. Small ship cruises continue to be very popular.

Our office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to noon. We are located at the Mower County Senior Center, 400 3rd Ave. NE Austin, MN 55912. Our mailing address is P.O. Box No. 575, Austin, MN 55912

Current Trip Schedule: Motorcoach trips

April 13-14: “Grumpy Old Men,” Fireside Dinner Theatre

May 31: “Prom,” Chanhassen Dinner Theater

June 15: Mystery Trip

June 22: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox, day game

July 10: John Deere plant tour, Waterloo, Iowa

July 26: “Jersey Boys,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

MN State Fair Senior Day with enough interest

Fall Stillwater Trolley, free time or rivercruise, TBA

Oct. 18-12: Branson, highlighting the Oak Ridge Boys plus full show and tour schedule.

Please be aware of final payment date as many trips may have a waiting list.

2023 Extended Tours

Iceland: Aug: 2-8. Five nights in the same hotel, daily tours, nonstop air, Blue Lagoon. There is still room for a few more travelers. Sign up by the end of March for $199 air.

Seine/Paris Riverboat Cruise: Aug. 31-Sept 10. Seven nights river cruise on the Seine includes World War II Normandy Beaches full day tour and two nights in Paris. Cabins are still available. Sign up by the end of March for Free Air.

We look forward to traveling with you!