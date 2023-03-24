Evie Mohrfeld: The travel season is officially underway Published 5:53 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Our first trip of the 2023 season had our travelers experiencing some warmth and signs of spring as they traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, and Jekyll Island. We heard folks saying when we got back, “I wish I would have joined them on that trip.”

You will be hearing more soon about this tour.

These are travel plans we have available now with others to be added soon.

• The April 13-14 trip to the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin will be our first next trip this season. We are looking forward to the Minnesota-themed production of “Grumpy Old Men.”

Meeting the cast on opening night will be a special treat. This show will be a musical comedy.

The second day our stop will be at Mount Horeb, a Scandinavian community claiming to be the World’s Troll Capital. We are looking forward to exploring and being among 30 plus hand cut trolls. All of these were carved by one person and each with a different personality. We will be departing at 8 a.m. from Walmart.

Our May trip will take us on a return visit to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater to see the all new production of “Prom.” This show is like a promo as it is only scheduled to run a few months.

We will be returning on July 26 for Chanhassen’s’ “Jersey Boys” musical show.

A quick look at other trips on our schedule this year will include:

• June 15: Mystery Trip

• June 22: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox, day game

• July 10: John Deere plant tour

• Aug. 2-8: Iceland by air

You may pick up newsletters in the message box out of the Senior Center south entrance.

Members of the Mower County Senior Center will also find a brief schedule. You may also call the Travel Office numbers of 507-438-3946 or 612-845-0799. Spring has arrived. My yellow cactus are waking up also.