Evie Mohrfeld: Group is ready to kick off travels Published 5:56 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Our travel schedule recently confirmed that we are ready to travel and are looking forward to the next few months.

Ideas shared by you have set the schedule for this year’s travels. Virgina Kehret won the door prize at our recent Open House.

We are continuing to offer day trips using a motorcoach and we are finding that air travel is popular with us as well.

Email newsletter signup

Small ship cruises are also very popular as we found someone handling all their plans suits them.

Current Trip Schedule (motorcoach)

• April 13-14: “Grumpy Old Men,” Fireside Dinner Theatre. This trip is due by Tuesday March 14.

• May 31: “Prom,” Chanhassen Dinner Theater.

• June 15: Mystery Trip

• June 22: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox, day game

• July 10: John Deere plant tour

• July 26: “Jersey Boys,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

• MN State Fair Senior with enough interest

• Fall (TBA): Stillwater Trolley, free time or river cruise

• Oct. 18-21: Branson, including the Oak Ridge Boys with a full schedule. Please be aware of final payment date as many trips may have a waiting list.

2023 Extended Tours by Air by Jan

• March 17-23: Charleston, Savannah, Jekyll Island

• Aug. 31 – Sept 10: Cruise on the Seine River including two days in Paris. Also includes a visit to Normandy.

Our travel is open to the public.

Continued travel in the Fall will be announced at a later date.

The mask issue is not in effect as of this date.

Members of the Mower County Senior Center may also read our schedule in their bi-monthy newsletter.

Our regular office hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The Mower County Senior Center is located at 400 Third Avenue NE Austin, Mn.55912. Our Mailing address is P.O. Box 575, Austin, MN 55912