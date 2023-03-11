Evelyn M. Culbert

Evelyn Marcella Culbert passed away in her home on March 9, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 10, 1926, to Charles and Mary Wencl in McGregor, MN. Evelyn married Frederick Siewert in 1944 and had one son. They later divorced. She then married Melvin Culbert in 1948. Together they had three sons and a daughter. Her passions included baking and decorating cakes, serving as a cub scout leader, and bowling. Her claim to fame came at the age of 66, when she became the world record holder for the oldest woman to bowl a perfect game. She made the pages of Sports Illustrated and the Guinness Book of Sport Records. Most of all, Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family. In her younger years, you would see her dancing, playing cards, and laughing. As her children grew, Sunday dinners were a must, and everyone looked forward to Christmas Eve. Even though it was said she ruled with an “iron fist,” she was devoted to her family and welcomed all.

She is survived by her sons, Lawrence “Wally” (Margene) Culbert of Austin, MN, Gene Culbert of Austin, MN, Ricky (Pam) Culbert of Paynesville, MN, Jeff (Tenia) Culbert of Waterville, MN; son-in-law, Robert Crews of Austin, MN; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Wencl; husband, Melvin; daughter, VaLinda Crews; sisters, Martha Wencl, Hazel Hrabak, Lillian Ball, Violet Slowinski, Mayme Smith; brothers, Lawrence Wencl, James Wencl, Richard Wencl, and Harold Wencl.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Crane Community Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.