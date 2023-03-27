EST/WILSON, C. Published 9:20 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Carole L. Wilson, Decedent

Court File No. 50-PR-23-606

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Scott Wilson, whose address is 1305 6th Street SE, Austin, Minnesota, 55912, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 22, 2023

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 0307476

Telephone: (507) 433-3483

FAX: (507) 433-7889

Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 25 and Apr. 1, 2023

EST/WILSON, C.