EST/REIMANN, M.

Published 12:30 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

Estate of Mary Elizabeth Reimann, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-463

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 2, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom, by this Court at 201 Second Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

BY THE COURT

Kevin H. Siefken

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 11 and 18, 2023

