Published 12:31 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-141

Estate of Marjorie Evelyn DeRaad, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL EXEMPT ESTATE

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s last Will dated October 7, 2022.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on April 21, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201-2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota, by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 03/06/2023

BY THE COURT

/s/Kevin Siefken

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 0307476

Phone: (507)433-3483

FAX: (507)433-7889

mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 11 and 18, 2023

EST/DERAAD, M.