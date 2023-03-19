EST/DERAAD, M.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-141
Estate of Marjorie Evelyn DeRaad, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL EXEMPT ESTATE
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.
The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s last Will dated October 7, 2022.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on April 21, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201-2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota, by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 03/06/2023
BY THE COURT
/s/Kevin Siefken
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Marty G. Helle
Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP
807 West Oakland Avenue
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 0307476
Phone: (507)433-3483
FAX: (507)433-7889
mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com
Austin Daily Herald:
Mar. 11 and 18, 2023
