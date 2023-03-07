Ellen (Edwards) Jacobson, 85

Ellen (Edwards) Jacobson, age 85 of Eden Prairie, MN passed away peacefully February 23rd, 2023. The love of her life Dick Jacobson was by her side. Dick and Ellen started dating in Jan. 1957 and married at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, MN on Sept. 7, 1957. Ellen attended Queen of Angels Catholic School in Austin, MN for elementary and junior high school. She graduated salutatorian of the class of 1955 from St. Augustine Catholic High School in Austin, MN. and attended 1 year of nurses training at St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester, MN.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband Dick of 65+ years; children, Julie (Scott) Wineberg, Sue (Paul Swenson) Massahos, Janet (Al) Neumann, Michael (Terry) Jacobson; siblings, Jean (Rod) Cole, Kathleen (Daved) Frerker, Deborah (Mike Olson) Edwards, Diane Edwards; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Lynn; siblings, David, Nancy and Carol; son-in-law Tom Massahos, great-grandchild, Hadley Brickner. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Arthritis Foundation. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, MN 55347, on March 14, 2023 at 11:00am. Visitation at 10:00am. Lunch served following Funeral Mass at Pax Christi. Interment to be held at Dawn Valley Memorial Park in Bloomington, MN at 2:00pm.