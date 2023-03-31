Eileen D. Edge, 91, a Stewartville, MN resident passed away peacefully of natural causes, on Thursday (March 30, 2023) at her home.

Eileen Dolene DeRaad was born on August 5, 1931 in Dexter Twsp, Mower County to Clifford and Sylvia (Peterson) DeRaad. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school thru 8th grade. She quit school and stayed home to take care of her Mom, when she fell ill. Eileen was married on October 15, 1949 in Austin, MN to Kenneth W. Edge. Following their marriage the couple lived in Kasson-Mantorville and then Zumbrota before moving to Austin in 1964 where they raised their family and lived until moving to Racine in 1980. Eileen was a homemaker and was employed at Libby, Libby and McNeill’s for some years. Ken was employed as a semi-truck driver and farmed. Mr. Edge died on July 3, 2010. Eileen moved to the Downtowner Apartments in Stewartville that same year. She was a past member of High Forest Community Church in High Forest, MN. Eileen enjoyed camping with Ken and her children, up north and at the river, flower gardening and embroidery. She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her great-great-grandson – Noah.

Eileen is survived by her 4 daughters – Rose (Dean) Walk of Menomonie, WI; Linda (Randy) Wedo of Decorah, IA; Sherry (David) Walk and Barbara Hubert both of Stewartville; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; 2 brothers – Meriene (Eldora) DeRaad of Colfax, WI; Vernon (Kathryn) DeRaad of Austin, MN; half sister – Jeannie (David) Tweite of Rochester; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband – Kenneth, grandson – Marcus Walk, her parents, sister – Bertha Carter, brother – Larry DeRaad and half sister – Jeanette Tweite.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 10AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday ( April 8, 2023) at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. A private family burial will take place at Hamilton Cemetery in Racine. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Eileen are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com