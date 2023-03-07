Education Briefs Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Austin grad up for Fullbright award

Austin graduate Gideon Perez is one of five Luther College students up for the prestigious Fullbright US Student Program, the largest and most esteemed exchange program sponsored by the United State government. students were approved by the National Steering Committee and selected among the nearly 10,000 applicants on the basis of academic or professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.

Perez is looking at an English Teaching Assistantship in the Slovak Republic.

University of Wisconsin-Madison 2022 Fall Graduations

Austin

Mitchell Mayer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering

Austin grad in top 2% academically, Iowa State

Zachary Lightly, freshman, College of Engineering

University of MInnesota 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Allison Bibus, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Cameron Byram, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Betty Gonzalez Marcial, Freshman, College of Design

Chloe Guttormson, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

David Ide, Freshman, College of Sci and Engineering

Maia Irvin, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Ethan Johnson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Stella Johnson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Ava Jovaag, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Jo Lynn La, Sophomore, College of Design

Emma Lenway, Senior, School of Nursing

Kyle Mayer, Freshman, Carlson School of Management

Fayth Nystel, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Lauren Riskedahl, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Hannah Ryks, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Ariana Shapinsky, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Mikai Stewart, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development

Thomas Walker, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Noah Zimmerman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Grand Meadow

Meghan Eastlee, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Anna Oehlke, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences

Isabelle Olson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Devang Patel, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

South Dakota State University Summer and Fall 2022 Graduates

Austin

Codie Wolfe, Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.

Brownsdale

Carter Vogel, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.