Education Briefs
Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Austin grad up for Fullbright award
Austin graduate Gideon Perez is one of five Luther College students up for the prestigious Fullbright US Student Program, the largest and most esteemed exchange program sponsored by the United State government. students were approved by the National Steering Committee and selected among the nearly 10,000 applicants on the basis of academic or professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.
Perez is looking at an English Teaching Assistantship in the Slovak Republic.
University of Wisconsin-Madison 2022 Fall Graduations
Austin
Mitchell Mayer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering
Austin grad in top 2% academically, Iowa State
Zachary Lightly, freshman, College of Engineering
University of MInnesota 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Allison Bibus, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Cameron Byram, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Betty Gonzalez Marcial, Freshman, College of Design
Chloe Guttormson, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
David Ide, Freshman, College of Sci and Engineering
Maia Irvin, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Ethan Johnson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Stella Johnson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Ava Jovaag, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Jo Lynn La, Sophomore, College of Design
Emma Lenway, Senior, School of Nursing
Kyle Mayer, Freshman, Carlson School of Management
Fayth Nystel, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Lauren Riskedahl, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Hannah Ryks, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Ariana Shapinsky, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Mikai Stewart, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development
Thomas Walker, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Noah Zimmerman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Grand Meadow
Meghan Eastlee, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Anna Oehlke, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences
Isabelle Olson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Devang Patel, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
South Dakota State University Summer and Fall 2022 Graduates
Austin
Codie Wolfe, Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
Brownsdale
Carter Vogel, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.