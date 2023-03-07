Ecumenical Spring Sing to be held at Sacred Heart in Osage Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

An Ecumenical Spring Sing will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.

Come and enjoy an afternoon of uplifting gospel and Christian music, which will be individually provided by several neighboring churches in the area.

Everyone is invited to the Ecumenical Spring Sing, which will promote fellowship and community outreach through a musical celebration of enjoyment and inspiration.

As an added bonus, all groups will come together at the conclusion of the afternoon to sing “Amazing Grace” — a tribute to the 250th anniversary of its composition.

There will be a free-will offering collected, which will be donated equally to food banks in Mitchell County.

Refreshments will be served following the event.

To join in performing at the event or for more information, contact Director of Music Marilyn Coonradt, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church; 507-421-8854; or email dbq152s1@dbqarch.org.