Doris K. Schneider, 91

Doris Kathryn Schneider, age 91, of Austin, Minnesota, died Monday, March 6, 2023 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home.

Doris was born in Waltham, Minnesota to Walter and Leitha (Patterson) Schnirring on February 20, 1932. She graduated from Hayfield High School in 1950. On May 31, 1952, she married Palmer William Schneider, Jr. at the Presbyterian Church in Hayfield, Minnesota. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker.

Doris was a 60+ year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin. Doris enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many dear close friends. She loved baking! Her banana bread was absolutely the best, and according to her great grandchildren she made the world’s best sugar cookies. Doris also enjoyed making braided rugs, oil painting, meeting new people, and gathering many friends along the way. Her church friends were like family.

She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. We celebrate the love, joy, and guidance that she brought into our lives.

A special thank you to her many dear friends at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Pastor Mike and Coleen Olmsted, and Mayo Clinic Hospice Care

She was preceded in death by her husband Palmer; parents Walter and Leitha Schnirring; four brothers and two sisters.

Doris is survived by her children Palmer (Cheryl Sue) Schneider, III of Webster City, Iowa; Kathryn (Donald) Kendall of Rochester, Minnesota, Timothy (Cheryl Ann) Schneider of Austin, Minnesota, Thomas Schneider of Bloomington, Minnesota; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; her very dear friend Mary Boyenga – they were sisters of the heart.

Memorial services will held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Visitation will be at the church for one hour before the service on Friday morning. A private family interment will follow after the service. The family requests memorials in Doris’s memory be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements. “What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, We can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.” -Helen Keller,