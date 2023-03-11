Donna Marie Kolb, 89 1/2

Donna Marie (Schocker) Kolb was born September 2, 1933, to William and Edith (Davis) Schocker in Austin, Minnesota. She was 89 1/2 years old. She passed away on March 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

She graduated from Austin High School in 1951. She married Duane Joseph Kolb, in July. To this marriage two daughters and four sons were born. They later divorced.

Donna held multiple jobs. She loved homemaking. Motorcycles, Fishing, and Dancing.

She is survived by daughter Renee Escherich Kiester, MN, a son-in-law Gerry Grunig Peoria, AZ, a daughter-in-law Patricia Kolb Kellogg, MN, a sister Marlys (Terry) Hawley Blue Earth, MN, a sister-in-law Charlotte Schocker Albert Lea, MN, 22 grandchildren 17 Great-grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Edith. Her brothers Dewaine, Billy (Christine), Leroy and sister Elinor (Ralph) Klingbeil. Her children Rose, Raymond, Rodney, Russell and Rolland also a Great-granddaughter.

Services will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, on March 17 at 10am. Visitation will be at Mayer Funeral Home on March 16 from 4-7pm and one hour before the services at the church.