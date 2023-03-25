Donald R. Stilwell Jr., 80

Donald R. Stilwell Jr, age 80, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Donald was born April 15, 1942, in Austin, Minnesota, to Donald Sr. and Mary (Laack) Stilwell. He grew up in Austin and was proud a member of the Austin High School class of 1960.

On May 12, 1962, Don married Karen Crump in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and they had four children together. Don was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin since 1962. Don worked for Hormel Foods for 37 years in many different departments, during which time he formed countless lifelong friendships.

Don was referred to by many as “Hey, Blue” having umpired softball for over 40 years all over the United States. He was selected to umpire in the Pan American Games, the United States Olympic Festival, the Big Ten Conference and numerous national, state, and regional championships. In 1997, Don was inducted into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame. Even with all his on-field achievements, he took the most joy in developing umpires for the Austin Umpires Association.

Don was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He loved attending special family functions, from games to graduations. Family weddings were a highlight, where Don maintained a reputation of cutting up the dance floor with Karen. During his 25 years of retirement, he enjoyed life with friends and family. At age 50, his children gifted him with a set of golf clubs which turned him into a lover of the sport, especially when enjoying the game with family. He and Karen spent winters in Arizona, forming special relationships with friends from all over the United States and Canada. They loved traveling and were fortunate to see much of the world.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Stilwell of Austin, Minnesota; children, Deryk (Lisa) Stilwell of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jeff (Connie) Stilwell of Rochester, Minnesota, Mark (Mari) Stilwell of Jamestown, North Dakota, and Sara Moe of Austin, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Tim), Angela (Alan), Scott (Britta), Marysa (Michael), Preston (Sophia), Chase (Samantha), Jacob, and Jenna; eight great-grandchildren, Aria, Adalyn, Lincoln, Lucy, Leo, Carson, Kallie, and Charlie; siblings Barb (Gary) Heimer, David (Cheryl) Stilwell, Mary Lou Johnson, and Patty (James) Urlick; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Donald will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.