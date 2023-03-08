DEVELOPING: Police stage en masse at southwest Austin home

Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Members of the Austin Police Department and its Special Incident Response Team (SIRT) responded responded to a home on the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue SW Tuesday.

Police were on scene Tuesday afternoon and were still there late Tuesday, with several squads surrounding the home and SIRT’s Humvee staged on the front lawn of the home.

There is no indication as to why law enforcement responded. Check back to the www. austindailyherald.com as more information becomes available.

