DEVELOPING: Police stage en masse at southwest Austin home
Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Austin Police stage outside a home on the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue SW Tuesday night. Police had been at the home since Tuesday afternoon though it was unclear as to why police were at the home. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
An Austin Special Incidend Response Team walks out of a home on the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue SW Tuesday night. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
An Austin Police squad monitors a house on the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue SW late Tuesday night. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
An Austin Special Incident Response Team vehicle sits outside a home at 310 Second Street SW. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin Police blocks off Second Street SW just off the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue SW Tuesday night. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the Austin Police Department and its Special Incident Response Team (SIRT) responded responded to a home on the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue SW Tuesday.
Police were on scene Tuesday afternoon and were still there late Tuesday, with several squads surrounding the home and SIRT’s Humvee staged on the front lawn of the home.
There is no indication as to why law enforcement responded. Check back to the www. austindailyherald.com as more information becomes available.