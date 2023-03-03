Dale L. Arett, 74, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away in Orlando Florida on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Dale Lee was born March 19, 1948 in Austin, Minnesota to Raymond and Betty (Chinander) Arett. He grew up in Austin and attended Austin Schools, graduating with the class of 1966 from Austin High School. Dale attended First United Methodist Church and Fellowship United Methodist Church where he was baptized and confirmed. On May 1, 1971 Dale was united in marriage to Diane Weis at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. They were married for 27 years and were blessed with four sons.

Dale worked and retired from Hormel and Super America. He also drove bus and limousine. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for many years. He served on the church council. He loved all baseball. Dale especially loved watching and coaching youth baseball. He loved all sports especially the activities his grandchildren were involved in.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, infant son Christopher Arett, special friend Junjiro Tsuji, former wife Diane Arett, sister Cheryl Arett, brother-in-law Gary Pepper and many aunts and uncles.

Dale is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Bradley and Barbra Arett of Isanti, MN, Andrew Arett of Moose Lake, MN, John and Tiffany Arett of Austin, MN; 11 grandchildren, Brett Newell, Joshua Rasmussen, Ashley Rasmussen, Edward Arett, Elizabeth Arett, Taylor Arett, Isaiah Clennon, Kaitlin Arett, Mikayla Arett, Jett Arett and Magnolia Arett; great grandchildren, Maison and Jamiah Benson and another on the way; sisters and brothers-in-law Gayle and Howard Oldenkamp of Austin, MN, Rea and Mark Gotz of Robbinsdale, MN, Dee and Steve Sebesta of Deltona FL, Lee and Dale Wicks of Austin, MN, Rita and Curtis Srock of Austin, MN, Ellen and Kenny Hoefker of Worthington, MN; aunts Jan (Glenn) Valek and Margo Arett and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16th at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.