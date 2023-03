DAIRY FARM WORKER Published 6:47 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

Dairy Farm Worker (Multiple Positions) Job located in Adams, Mower County, Minnesota. Attach mechanized milking units to dairy cattle. Sanitize and clean milking parlor. May help move cattle and raise cattle. Six months experience as a Dairy Farm worker required. Offered wage will meet or exceed federal prevailing wage for position. Req’d. 40 hr. per wk. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Calls. Send Resume: ATTN: Roger Jax, Jax

Dairy Farm, Inc., 11331 620th Ave. Adams, MN 55909.

