Convictions: March 6-13 Published 6:31 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

— Victor Hugo Alonzo Raymundo, 27, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor interfere with emergency call. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI second degree driving while impaired; two or more aggravating factors. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Nathaniel Stone Elwoods, 26, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine.

— Dezirae Leigha Huff, 21, Owatonna, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. She must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 349 days in jail. She was given credit for 16 days served.

— Preston James Lein, 30, St. Paul, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs-sales of narcotic. He must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine.

— Emmanuel Rojas Maldonado, 24, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

—Jenna Kay Peterson, 36, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Bryan Dominic Lavern Ray, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 32, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. She must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 351 days in jail. She was given credit for 14 days served.

— Yashica Shenay Thomas, 44, Austin was sentenced to 86 months and 110 months in prison for two counts of third degree murder-drugs. She must also pay $1,000 in combined fines.

— Christopher John Marcks, 30, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony drugs-fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana.

— Marty Lynn Morrison, 44, Dilworth, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.