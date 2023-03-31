Convictions: March 19-26 Published 4:40 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

— Laici Marie Heil, 22, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession.

— Logan Michael Netzer, 39, Albert Lea, was sentenced to 323 days in jail for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs. He was given credit for 323 days served.

— Eddy De Los Santos, 54, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony receiving stolen property. He must follow several conditions and pay $2,911.35 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison.

— Bruce Allen Erath, 35, Blooming Prairie, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $400 fine. Failure to do so could result in 42 months in prison.