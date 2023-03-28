Convictions: March 13-20 Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

— Tundra Ann Beck, 49, Hastings, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony drugs-store meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult. She must follow several conditions

— Shenella Sarah Mae Buchanan, 40, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Theodore Aaron Decker, 24, Waltham, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 179 days in jail. He was given credit for one day served.

— McKenzie Jolene Johnson, 25, St. Paul, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent. She must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 185 days in jail.

— Jose Andrews Martinez, 31, Faribault, was sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony threats of violence.

— Paul Anthony Martinez, 30, Faribault, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent.

— Miguel Nunez Jr. 20, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for second degree murder with intent while committing a felony. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

— Fernando Perez Taperia, 34, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Alvin Jermaine Perry, 48, Minneapolis, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony possess ammo/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 60 months in prison.

— Mario Sanchez Quino, 38, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Joel Vargas, 50, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony burglary-third degree steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison.

— Caprice Anne Charpentier, 31, Minneapolis, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony deprivation of custodial rights-violation of court order. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine.

— Karen Ann Gessell, 62, Ridgeway, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more and aggravating factors. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Nathan Randal Gossman, 38, Lino Lakes, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony check forgery.

— Madeline Jean Hurlebaus, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-under influence of alcohol and aggravating factors. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.