Convictions: March 13-20

Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

— Tundra Ann Beck, 49, Hastings, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony drugs-store meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult. She must follow several conditions

— Shenella Sarah Mae Buchanan, 40, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Theodore Aaron Decker, 24, Waltham, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 179 days in jail. He was given credit for one day served.

McKenzie Jolene Johnson, 25, St. Paul, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent. She must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 185 days in jail.

Jose Andrews Martinez, 31, Faribault, was sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony threats of violence.

Paul Anthony Martinez, 30, Faribault, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent. 

Miguel Nunez Jr. 20, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for second degree murder with intent while committing a felony. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Fernando Perez Taperia, 34, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Alvin Jermaine Perry, 48, Minneapolis, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony possess ammo/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 60 months in prison.

Mario Sanchez Quino, 38, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Joel Vargas, 50, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony burglary-third degree steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison.

Caprice Anne Charpentier, 31, Minneapolis, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony deprivation of custodial rights-violation of court order. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine.

Karen Ann Gessell, 62, Ridgeway, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more and aggravating factors. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Nathan Randal Gossman, 38, Lino Lakes, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony check forgery.

Madeline Jean Hurlebaus, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-under influence of alcohol and aggravating factors. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

