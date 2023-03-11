Convictions: Feb. 27-March 6 Published 6:31 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

— Justin Jamal Downer, 27, St. Paul, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony carry pistol without permit-second or subsequent offense. He must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine.

— Michael Steven Gonzalez-Garate, 26, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree drugs-sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison.

— Nina Marie Jarrett, 38, Albert Lea, was sentenced to seven years probation for felony first degree DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 42 months in prison.

— Robert James Leonard, 37, Austin, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. He was also convicted of gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. He was credited with 365 days served. He also was sentenced to 51 months in prison for felony third degree sale-narcotic.

— Richard Alexander Nunn, 33, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison.

— Tramale Traymond Pitchford, 21, St. Paul, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Jesse Michael Quali, 27, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 164 days in jail. He was given credit for 16 days served.

— Ignacio Santiago Maruri, 40, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor obscene material-exhibit, sell, offer, give. He must follow several conditions and pay a $200 fine. Failure to do so could result in 348 days in jail. He was given credit for 16 days served.

— Aristides Gonzalez-Monzon, 40, Rose Creek, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more and aggravating factor. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 132 days in jail. He was given credit for 48 days served.

— Mark David Hanson, 63, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test and aggravating factor. He must follow several conditions and pay a $600 fine. Failure to do so could result in 335 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Kenneth Ray Nightingale, 40, LeRoy, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 335 days in jail.

— Jade Tyler Vance, 26, Riceville, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration or more and aggravating factor. She must follow several conditions and pay a $200 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.