Convictions: Feb. 20-27 Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

— Jadon Dale Bentzin, 20, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony simple robbery. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 23 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drug possession schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions

— Christopher Nathaniel Easley, 31, Faribault, was sentenced to 25 months in prison for felony fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana. He was also sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony fifth degree drugs possession schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana.

— Keith Lavanada Forrest, 22, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for felony second degree murder-without intent while committing a felony-aiding and abetting.

Email newsletter signup

— Bruce Greene, 30, Austin, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct, victim impaired/incapacitated/helpless. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 140 months in prison.

— Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 22, Blooming Prairie, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree drugs-possess 50 grams of hallucinogen. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 68 months in prison.

— Michael Deandre Wilson, 46, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony violate no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison.

— Jazmin Claudia Portillo, 23, Oronoco, was sentenced to six years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operations-bodily harm-under influence of alcohol/controlled substance. She must follow several conditions and pay a $600 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Charles Jim Buniag, 49, Austin, was sentenced to one years supervised probation for felony fourth degree assault-peace officer-throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine.

— Joshua Douglas Watkins, 36, Moose Lake, was sentenced to time served for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to blood or urine test as required by search warrant.