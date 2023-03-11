Connie Jean Anderson (Irvine) was born February 10, 1938 in Blue Earth, MN to Boyd W. and Orpha J. Irvine. She was one of four children, Beverly, Boyd Jr. (Bud), and Sandy. Her family moved to the Waltham, MN area early in 1955 during her senior year of high school and she graduated from Hayfield High School in 1955. After high school she worked at various businesses in the Hayfield area, then moved to Silver Bay, MN to work for Reserve Mining. She moved back to the Waltham area where she met Lowell (the boy next door) and they were married on February 17th, 1962 at the Zion United Methodist church in Sargeant, MN. They were married 60 years and 362 days.

Connie enjoyed many different types of arts and crafts. She was also a seamstress and made countless pieces of clothing for her family. She was a partner in a craft shop in Mantorville for several years. She went back to school and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Mankato State University. In these last years she used her love of knitting and crochet to make many prayer shawls for church members and friends. She also enjoyed flower gardening and spent much time “puttering around” outside during the summer months.

She grew up around horses (her dad, Boyd, instilled this in her) and she was a member of a saddle club for many years.

She was very active at her church, serving on the council and various boards in capacities of service there. She enjoyed having her family at her house for the holidays and playing games with everyone.

Connie is survived by her husband, Lowell; sons, Linden (Salena) Hayfield, MN; Ross, Waltham, MN; daughter, Becky (Doug) Jax, Waltham, MN; grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Farrell, Ramsey, MN; Rachel (Don) Millner, Austin, MN; Joshua (LaNaya) Anderson, LaCrosse, WI; Elizabeth (Jamie) Harris, Portsmouth, VA; Zachary Jax, Sargeant, MN; Nicole (Tom) Logeais, Maple Lake, MN; Levi (Danielle) Anderson, Stewartville, MN; Danielle Jax (Tyler Christensen), Blooming Prairie, MN; Blaine Anderson, Waltham, MN; sister, Sandy Hanson, Bella Vista, AR; step-grandchildren, Alyssa, Hannah, Lynsey and Jordyn Knudson; and 13 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters-in-law; many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Beverly; brother, Boyd Jr. (Bud), and daughter-in-law, Betty and many other relatives.

Services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church 201 Main St. NE in Sargeant, MN. There will be a time of remembrance one hour before the service. Lunch to follow after the service with a private family Inurnment held at a later date.

Blessed be her memory.

To share a special memory or condolence please, visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com