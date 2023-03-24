Community salute: Volunteers are the heart Published 6:06 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Congratulations to everybody who took part in making this year’s Pay It Forward a success.

Two very deserving people are now happy with remodeled bathrooms and more during this year’s 10th anniversary of the philanthropic organization, which helps those in dire need of assistance.

It was a mammoth undertaking to get two projects done in the span of a week and a half, the first time it’s ever been attempted and it wouldn’t be possible without not only Pay It Forward itself, but the volunteers who lent their skills in one fashion or another to get the projects done.

It demonstrates what the simple act of deciding to help can do for the good of somebody who needs a helping hand.

Each reveal is always filled with emotion as most people only see the end results. They don’t see what happens during the time of construction by a group of people who so readily pitch in.

It’s what makes each reveal every year so very heartwarming to see.