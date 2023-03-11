Community Salute: Visit the MCT stage Published 6:14 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

The Matchbox Children’s Theatre has been a mainstay in Austin’s thriving theater community for years, dating back to 1975. Such a rich tradition of providing quality experiences only adds to that scene and it’s why we were so happy to see the hiring of the organization’s first-ever executive director in Angela Sedgwick Perry.

It marks a new direction for the theater and indicates a reinforced dedication to its mission: Spark imaginations by presenting professional quality children’s theater on a consistent basis.

MCT has always produced quality shows as well as summer programming, but as the theater organization continues to grow it became increasingly important for the organization to establish a central leadership that would continue to allow for that growth.

Ironically, its new location at First United Methodist Church, though smaller than previous locations, helps foster that growth by focusing efforts a little more and lets kids explore theater in this unique world.

We encourage parents who haven’t to reach out to MCT and at least look into whether the group’s programming is right for your children.

MCT is important to Austin and more importantly it allows children to explore their imaginations and theater as a whole. To maybe find new interests on the stage that could carry into the future.

You won’t be disappointed.