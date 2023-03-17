Come out for fun with Autism Friendly Austin’s Spectrum Celebration Published 6:44 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Hormel Historic Home will be hosting Autism Friendly Austin’s Spectrum Celebration from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

Hyperspace Starcade will be at the Hormel Historic Home and will feature a mobile video game theater, virtual reality gaming and laser tag. The cost is $10 per family. Light snacks and drinks are included.

This event is a wonderful way to celebrate our differences and to kick off Autism Awareness month, which is coming up in April. Please register in advance to allow us to adequately prepare for this interactive and fun afternoon.

Register by going to www.hormelhistorichome.org and clicking the Autism Programming Quick Link. For additional event information, contact Beth Tobak, Community Autism Resource Specialistbeth@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243.