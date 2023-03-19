Blue Devil women third in national tournament Published 7:30 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team completed its best season in program history when it won third place over Owens by a score of 69-65 in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament in Rochester Saturday.

savannah Longhoma socred 22 points for the Blue Devils (24-6 overall) as she went 6-for-9 on threes and Reana Schmitt added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

RCC scoring: Savannah Longhoma, 22; Cayli Miles, 15; Rena Schmitt, 13; Nora Mecoleta, 5; Kenai Holien, 4; Macie Werdel, 5; Laura Granada, 3; Camryn McQuery, 2