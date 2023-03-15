Blue Devil women open first NJCAA tournament with a victory Published 6:19 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team opened its first ever NJCAA tournament with a 77-45 win over No. 10 seeded Dallas College-Mountain View in Rochester Wednesday.

The No. 7 seeded Blue Devils were led by Camryn McQuery, who posted 14 points, 16 rebounds and four assists and Austin grad Reana Schmitt chipped in eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

The Blue Devils (22-5 overall) will take on No. 2 seeded Fulton-Montgomery in an NJCAA quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday in Rochester.

RCC scoring: Camryn McQuery, 14; Savannah Longhoma, 13; Nora Mecoleta, 13; Kenai Holien, 13; Macie Werdel, 8; Reana Schmitt, 8; Cayli Miles, 8