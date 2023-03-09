Blue Devil baseball team splits a doubleheader in Arizona Published 2:31 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Riverland Community College baseball team has won five out of its first eight games after it split a doubleheader against Williston State in Tuscon, Ariz. Wednesday.

Josh Fernandez had a double and an RBI for the Blue Devils (5-3 overall).

Williston 2, Riverland 1

RCC pitching: Max Schumacher (L) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Viekmyr, 3-for-4, double, RBI; Josh Fernandez, 1-for-3; Evan Hubatch, 1-for-3; Dylan Gillespie, 1-for-3, double

Riverland 5, Williston 2

RCC pitching: J. Held (W) 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 2 ER, 4 K; Brenden Groth (S) 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K

RCC hitting: Fernandez, 1-for-2, double, RBI, R; Evan Hubatch, 1-for-2, RBI, R