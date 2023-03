Blooming Prairie boys fall to Lancers in playoff opener Published 9:12 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

The No. 12 seeded Blooming Prairie boys basketball team had its season end to No. 5 La Crescent (18-9 overall) 81-59 in La Crescent in a Section 1AA tournament opener Thursday.

Gabe Hein had 23 points for BP (9-16 overall).

LP scoring: Gabe Hein, 23; Zack Hein, 15; Brady Kittelson, 14; Kolby Vigeland, 6; Cooper Cooke, 1