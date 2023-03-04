BIDS/DOORS Published 2:31 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Scattered Sites

Interior Door Replacement

AUSTIN HRA

The Austin Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) will receive sealed bids for installing 96 interior doors at 15 Scattered Site Residential Properties for the Austin MN HRA. The bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. Thursday March 23 rd , 2023, at which time they will publicly be opened and read. The bids will be presented to the HRA Board at the next scheduled meeting.

All proposals/bids must be made on the forms furnished and can be obtained at the HRA

Administrative Offices located at 308 2 nd Ave. N.E.

Bid security for 5% of the bid is required at the time of bidding. Performance and labor material bonds are required in the amount of 100% at the time of contract. All proposals/bids must be made on the forms furnished as part of the plans/proposal and can be obtained at the HRA Administration offices located at 308 2nd Ave N.E.

The HRA Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, accept or reject any alternates, waive any informality or to accept the bid deemed to be in the best interest of the HRA. Bids may be held by the HRA Board for a period not to exceed 45 days from the opening of the bid for the purpose of reviewing and investigating the qualifications of the bidders prior to awarding the contract.

Taggert Medgaarden

Executive Director

Austin HRA

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 4 and 11, 2023

BIDS/DOORS