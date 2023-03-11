BIDS Published 12:36 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Electronic bids to furnish annual requirements of materials as listed below will be received until 1:00 o’clock P.M., March 17, 2023.

C.P. 50-23-03; GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL

100,000 gallons more or less Unleaded Gasoline and 80,000 gallons more or less, Minnesota

Specs. No. 2 Diesel Fuel, transport F.O.B. Mower County tanks.

C.P. 50-23-04; STRIPING

3,500, more or less, gallons yellow reflective pavement marking paint, furnished and applied.

7,000, more or less, gallons white reflective pavement marking paint, furnished and applied.

C.P. 50-23-05; BITUMINOUS MATERIAL

160,000 gallons more or less asphalt emulsion, truck transport delivery F.O.B. any point in Mower County.

C.P. 50-23-06: WEED SPRAYING

405 miles of herbicide application on county road right of ways

C.P. 50-23-07; ROADWAY AGGREGATE DELIVERED

16,500 TON, more or less, aggregate base, truck transport delivery F.O.B. Mower County gravel roads.

Bids shall be electronically submitted via QuestCDN.com As a proposal guaranty, each proposal must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check for at least 5% of the amount of the proposal, made payable to the Treasurer of Mower County, Minnesota. The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive defects therein and to awards to other than the lowest bidder if it is in the best interest of the County.

County of Mower, Minnesota

TRISH HARREN

County Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 18, 25, Mar. 4 and 11, 2023

BIDS